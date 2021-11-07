Ministers suggest debate over summary to remove TLP ban: reports

ISLAMABAD: A summary recommending revocation of ban on the radical Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party forwarded to the federal cabinet was yet to be signed on, people familiar with the development said on Sunday.

In April, the government had proscribed the party after its supporters held violent rallies to condemn the arrest of their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi. Rizvi had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) in his country.

But last week the government and the party reached an agreement to end the 10-day long, and at times deadly violent, rally — third of its kind in less than a year — calling for the closure of the French embassy and Rizvi’s release who has been serving prison time since April.

Following the deal, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the submission to the cabinet of the summary but sent it to his cabinet for their opinion.

The cabinet recommendations will be then sent to the prime minister after a stipulated period of time for further decisions on the matter. According to the rules of business, if a minister fails to respond within the stipulated time period, it is assumed they have approved the recommendations of the document.

While the prime minister accorded his approval to the summary, some key ministers demanded an open debate on the issue. They suggested a discussion over the issue in the upcoming session of the cabinet, according to sources.

“Some federal ministers are yet to sign the summary,” a source said. “At least 14 ministers signatures are required to lift the ban.”

A session of the cabinet is scheduled on Tuesday with the prime minister in chair.

The summary by the Punjab government suggesting revocation of the proscribed status reached Saturday to the Ministry of Interior that will later present it to the cabinet division as a final formality to revive the hardline party.

The ministry, that put TLP leaders in the Fourth Schedule reserved for proscribed outfits and individuals, will forward the recommendations after approval to the federal cabinet.

The cabinet will then give the final nod to the restoration of TLP after which it will no longer remain an outlawed group.

It would be via circulation that the cabinet division will approve the summary of recommendations.

Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem earlier told the media: “We have given the green signal to the summary of recommendations on TLP matter by the Punjab government.”

OBSTACLES NEAR GUJRAT REMOVED:

Meanwhile, the authorities removed obstacles on a section of a bridge on the Chenab River and restored regular traffic.

The obstacles were placed to bar the marchers of TLP from crossing it.

The toll plaza at the river has also been opened and regular traffic is restored on both sides of it. However, containers are still present at the old and new bridges near Gujrat city.

The protesters of the banned group were marching towards Islamabad to press for their demands.

The Punjab government had deployed Rangers in eight districts of the province to address any untoward incident.

Rangers were deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujrat and Faisalabad districts to tackle any law and order situation amid the protest.

The situation, however, diffused after the government struck the deal with the group while releasing several of its arrested workers.