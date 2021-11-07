NATIONAL

Government won’t spare hoarders, profiteers: official

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would take action against those involved in the hoarding of sugar and profiteering off its artificial shortage.

The government was also taking steps to eliminate the role of brokers and sugar dealers, those who create an artificial shortage in the market for petty gains, he said while talking to a news channel.

He said the government was fully aware of problems that people were facing and due to hoarding the essential edible items gets in its price hike.

To avoid the sugar crisis in the country, he said the Punjab government took prompt steps and imported sugar which was available in the market at a controlled rate, adding that a mechanism was being set up to overcome the shortage and strict action would be taken against those involved in hoarding and profiteers.

He criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party government that has been in power in Sindh for the last 13 years but was not ready to take responsibility and instead indulged in politics on the crisis.

INP

