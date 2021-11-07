NATIONAL

Anti-Hoarding drive: 799 raids conducted; 19 nabbed, 24 FIRs registered in Pindi

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi district administration conducted 799 raids in different markets of the district to check hoarding and profiteering during current month while 19 shopkeepers were arrested, 24 FIRs were lodged besides imposing Rs 200,000 fines on the violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Chakki wheat flour was being supplied at Rs 58 per kg.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a special campaign and took action against the profiteers and hoarders while 19 premises were also sealed for violating the orders of the government.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was also regularly chairing meetings to review prices of daily use items.

In the last few days, after artificial price hike, strict action was taken in all divisions of the province including Rawalpindi and the whole sale dealers of sugar were arrested for creating artificial shortage.

A wholesale dealer of sugar was also arrested in Rawalpindi on the same charges, she added.

Imported sugar was being sold in 33 sahulat bazaars across Rawalpindi district and so far 329 metric tonnes had been sold in these markets, she informed.

Flour was also being sold at government-fixed rates across the district, she said adding, so far, 286,000 bags of flour had been sold in these markets.

She informed that the prices of potatoes, tomatoes and onions were better than several other cities. DC counters had also been established to provide relief to the citizens particularly at big stores in the division.

At present, 127 DC counters were functional in Rawalpindi division, she informed.

The Commissioner had directed all the price control magistrates to ensure sale of quality wheat flour at the sale points, she said adding,  the authorities were instructed to strictly monitor the sale of sugar at the shops being provided sugar at Rs. 89. Sale of sugar at Rs 90 per kg should also be ensured, she added.

Previous articleIndia's NSA Summit to be 'flop show'; an attempt to undo 'spoiler' image
Staff Report

