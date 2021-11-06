SCBA urged to play role in bringing political parties closer on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday urged the Supreme Court Bar Asso­ciation (SCBA) to play a leading role in bringing closer the political parties on the issue of electoral reforms.

“We will welcome the role of lawyers and bar associations in electoral reform, NAB ordinance and other important legislation”, the minister said during a meeting with newly-elected office-bearers of the body led by its president Mohammad Ahsan Bhoon.

The meeting came a day after Bhoon questioned the recent amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) as well as the procedure for the appointment of superior court judges and decided to challenge it in the court.

The first meeting of the newly elected exe­cu­tive committee of the lawyers’ body also unanimously adop­ted a strongly worded resolution asking for abolishing Article 175-A of the Constitution under which superior court judges are appointed through the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Today, Chaudhry asked the body that instead of challenging the ordinance itself, they should recommend reforms to the accountability apparatus to the government.

He said that lawyers play the role of a bridge between the bar and the bench and this role should also be adopted in political affairs.

Chaudhry said the legal community should continue to play its role in the rule of law in society. “Bar associations will have to make efforts to expedite pending cases in the judiciary,” said the minister.

The establishment of a developed society was not possible without justice, he said. “We will solve the problems facing the legal fraternity,” he said.

The minister assured the delegation the welfare of lawyers was a top priority of the government and it was taking all possible steps in this regard.

Congratulating the officials of the SCBA on their victory in the recent elections he assured them of all possible cooperation.

Bhoon said they would continue efforts for strengthening and reformation of the judicial system.

He said they would also fulfil the trust placed in them by the legal community. He also acknowledged that reforms in the justice system were need of the hour.

Bhoon further said the government and the opposition parities should move beyond political interests and cooperate for systematic reforms.

The delegation included Bhoon, Vice President (Punjab) Khawar Bhatti and members of the executive committee.