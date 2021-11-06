NATIONAL

Noor Mukadam case: Court directs Zahir to mend his attitude

By News Desk

A sessions court in Islamabad has issued an order in the Noor Mukadam murder case, warning primary accused Zahir Jaffer that his court appearances would be disallowed if he continues to interfere in the proceedings, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

“Zahir Zakir created fuss in the court and tried to interfere in the proceedings. He is directed to mend his attitude otherwise his attendance will be exempted from the court and he will be taken on video link from jail,” the court stated in the order issued regarding a hearing of the case on Wednesday.

According to the report, during the hearing, Zahir had tried to disrupt the proceedings and hurled obscenities at Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

“This court is nothing but dirt. This court is dragging this because they have no power. I have never seen something more fake. I’m giving you guys an opportunity to hang me but still you guys are dragging it. This all is a puppet show […] I have never seen more incompetent people in a room in my entire life,” he had said.

Following the outburst, the judge had directed police officials to take Zahir away, terming it a “drama”.

Noor Mukadam case:

27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighbourhood of Islamabad on July 20. Police had charged Zahir, a US national and scion of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with murder.

After the arrest of the accused, the police had decided to add relevant clauses of the law in the case.

The case of Noor’s murder had sparked nationwide outrage with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to its logical end.

Previous articleFirdous Ashiq Awan bins ECP’s inquiry report on Daska by-elections as ‘distorted’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Firdous Ashiq Awan bins ECP’s inquiry report on Daska by-elections as ‘distorted’

Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that a report presented...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM again decides to take out Long March against inflation

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to hold several anti-inflation protests across the country, which will culminate in the long march towards Islamabad. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan to be brought on par with other provinces: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at the CM Secretariat on Friday. During a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran to revive talks for free trade agreement

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to revive talks on a free trade agreement (GTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to raise the volume of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Spanish police bust trafficking ring smuggling Pakistanis

MADRID: Spanish police said they have busted an international migrant-smuggling ring that illegally transported migrants from Pakistan into the European Union. Fifteen people were arrested...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mazari urges ‘just global order with same yardstick’

Strengthening multilateralism that promotes collective security and mutual collaboration without any discrimination will lead to a “just global order,” Minister for Human Rights Shireen...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Xi Jinping, the man who leads CPC on new journey

Throughout 2021, a special year in China's history, the schedule of Xi Jinping has been busy. Over the past months, he addressed a ceremony marking...

Balochistan to be brought on par with other provinces: Asad

Pakistan have no fear of anyone at T20 World Cup: Mohammad Hafeez

T20 World Cup: Chris Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.