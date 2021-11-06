Noor Mukadam case: Court directs Zahir to mend his attitude

A sessions court in Islamabad has issued an order in the Noor Mukadam murder case, warning primary accused Zahir Jaffer that his court appearances would be disallowed if he continues to interfere in the proceedings, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

“Zahir Zakir created fuss in the court and tried to interfere in the proceedings. He is directed to mend his attitude otherwise his attendance will be exempted from the court and he will be taken on video link from jail,” the court stated in the order issued regarding a hearing of the case on Wednesday.

According to the report, during the hearing, Zahir had tried to disrupt the proceedings and hurled obscenities at Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

“This court is nothing but dirt. This court is dragging this because they have no power. I have never seen something more fake. I’m giving you guys an opportunity to hang me but still you guys are dragging it. This all is a puppet show […] I have never seen more incompetent people in a room in my entire life,” he had said.

Following the outburst, the judge had directed police officials to take Zahir away, terming it a “drama”.

Noor Mukadam case:

27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighbourhood of Islamabad on July 20. Police had charged Zahir, a US national and scion of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families, with murder.

After the arrest of the accused, the police had decided to add relevant clauses of the law in the case.

The case of Noor’s murder had sparked nationwide outrage with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to its logical end.