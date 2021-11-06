Czech model, sentenced in drug case, to walk free next week: lawyer

LAHORE: A Czech model who was sentenced to eight years on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates will be freed next week following her acquittal on Monday by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Tereza Hluskova’s attorney, Saif ul-Malook, said the now 24-year-old will be released early next week after completion of paperwork.

She was arrested in January 2018 in possession of 8.5 kilograms, or 19 pounds, of heroin at the Allama Iqbal International Airport from where she was heading to Ireland via the UAE. Her sentence also included an $800 fine.

At the time of the arrest and during her trial, Hluskova, who had come to Pakistan to work as a model, pleaded she was innocent and that someone else placed the narcotics in her luggage.

Authorities regularly arrest both locals and foreigners over attempts of drug smuggling.