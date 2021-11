PESHAWAR: Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Assistant Director Syed Farman Bacha ended his life with a gunshot for undisclosed reasons, police said on Saturday.

The police said that Bacha was a resident of Babra town of Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police said further investigation was underway and they were attempting to ascertain the reason for the killing.