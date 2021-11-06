NATIONAL

101,447 scholarships, 16,617 loans disbursed among youth: official

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday told Imran Khan 101,447 scholarships worth Rs4.7 billion had so far been distributed among the youth under the Skill for All initiative of the Kamyab Jawan programme.

Dar, during a meeting with the prime minister, informed him 16,617 concessional business loans totalling Rs23 billion had also been disbursed under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

The official, who presented a two-year report on the performance of the programme, told the prime minister that under the project, five more pro-youth initiatives would be launched.

The initiatives include the establishment of Kamyab Jawan Centers in 106 universities, the launch of Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports League, Kamyan Jawan Sports Academies, and Sports Gala.

Prime Minister Khan emphasised all-out measures for the inclusion of youth in all sectors to make them contribute to achieving the great goals.

He said 68 percent of the population was below 30 years of age and this was the reason the government was striving for converting this huge population into a great asset to benefit from their capabilities through education and skill training.

The prime minister said the government was focused on exploiting the young energy for the socio-economic development of the country as they were the catalyst of a change in society.

