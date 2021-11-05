NATIONAL

Uplift of marginalised segments of society govt’s top priority: PM

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s foremost priority is to uplift marginalised segments of the society and bring less developed areas at par with the developed region.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of state of the art mother and child hospital in Attock, he said that “if we succeed in this mission during our five-year tenure, it will be considered as a great success of the PTI government”.

The prime minister said that every citizen of Punjab will have health card by March next year, while health insurance has been ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the health system being introduced by the present government will attract investment from private sector. He said that the government will provide land to the private sector at cheap rates to construct hospitals in rural areas.

He said that five mother and care hospitals are being constructed, and they will be completed within two years.

The premier said that the government is focused on long-term projects that will benefit the country’s economy.

He said that exports are increasing and industry has flourished. He said that new projects are being launched, where overseas Pakistanis can invest.

He said that these investment opportunities will help the country in wealth generation.

Commenting on inflation and prices of petroleum products, the prime minister said that among the oil-importing countries, Pakistan has the lowest prices for petrol and diesel.

“In India today, there is uproar as well [over petrol prices] and the petrol price per litre is Rs150 while it is Rs200 in Bangladesh. [On the other hand] it is the lowest in Pakistan at Rs146,” he said.

He said that inflation has become a global phenomenon due to Covid-19 pandemic, causing various issues such as supply shortages, trade closure, lockdowns, reduced buying and selling.

He said that to control inflation, the Ehsaas Roshan Programme is being implemented throughout the country, under which around 30 percent discount will be provided on flour, pulses and ghee for the poor people.

The prime minister’s comments come the same day as the government increased petroleum prices by up to Rs8.14 per litre with immediate effect to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund programme.

The increase followed despite the prime minister’s rejection on Saturday of a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to increase petroleum prices and a decision to keep them unchanged for the next fortnight.

Earlier during a meeting with the PTI leadership, he said that the government knows about the problems of people, caused by increasing inflation.

He said that the government is bearing Rs450 billion loss by itself. We are fighting against mafias and other corrupt elements, he told.

He further clarified that no compromise will be made on corruption.

