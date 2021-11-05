Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA remanded in police custody for three days

A local court in Karachi sent on Friday PPP lawmaker from Sindh Jam Awais Khan Jokhio on a three-day remand to police, hours after he surrendered to law enforcers in a case pertaining to a man’s murder at his farmhouse in Thatta earlier this week.

Nazim Sajawal Jokhio’s tortured body was found at the Jam House, said to be PPP MPA Jam Awais’ farmhouse in Malir’s Jam Goth, at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, according to Memon Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Abbasi.

The victim’s brother, Afzal Jokhio, had accused MPA Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim of being involved in his brother’s murder.

Early on Thursday morning, Memon Goth police had registered a case against the MPA and others on charges of killing the 27-year-old victim after he tried to prevent the lawmaker’s guests from hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Later in the day, relatives as well as members of the Jokhio community had initially staged a sit-in with the body on main National Highway near Ghaghar Phatak. Afterwards, they buried the victim at a nearby graveyard and resumed the sit-in which continued late into the evening.

Leaders from different political parties and activists had also joined the demonstration, including PML-N leader Qadir Kalmati, PTI leader Dr Masroor Siyal, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Abbasi, Sindh United Party leader Zain Shah and former MNA Hakeem Baloch.

“Our protest will continue till the cruel waderas (landlords) are arrested,” said Afzal, the victim’s brother.

PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders before police at the Memon Goth Police Station. — Photo by author

Late on Thursday night, the MPA arrived at the Memon Goth Police Station and surrendered himself to the police, according to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur.

Committee formed

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of East Zone, Saqib Ismail Memon, has constituted an eight-member team headed by SSP Bahadur to probe the case.

The team head has been asked to share the progress report with the DIG East office on daily basis until the completion of the investigation.

CM assures justice

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday met the family of the deceased at his residence in Malir and expressed condolence.

The chief minister assured that the family will get justice in the case. He said he had asked the police to facilitate the deceased’s family in getting the FIR registered as per their wish.

Nazim Jokhio killed for filming a video: Haleem

Separately, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said Nazim was killed by landlords, while another MPA set up his own court in Qambar-Shahdadkot to assert his influence on the poor.

He said the authorities were unwilling to conduct a post-mortem on Nazim’s body, adding, “We learnt about it, and we approached the police station to get the case registered and autopsy was also conducted afterwards.”

Sheikh claimed that PPP leaders in Sindh considered themselves above the law, saying such a mindset needed to be done away with. “Nazim Jokhio and others were punished for making a video,” he alleged.