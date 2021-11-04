PCB announces schedule of West Indies tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced the schedule of the upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan in December.

According to a statement by the PCB, West Indies will arrive in Karachi on December 9 to play three Twenty20 Internationals and an equal number of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the National Stadium from December 13 to 22.

“After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow,” said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides,” he added.

Schedule:

13 December – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 December – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 December – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 December – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 December – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 December – 3rd ODI, Karachi