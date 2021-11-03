NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns attack on Kabul hospital

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan “strongly condemned” an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghanistan capital on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked the nation’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul.

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed by an assault by a group of IS-K gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said late Tuesday.

“We share the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts. We also convey our sympathies and support for those injured and pray for their early recovery,” said the MoFA statement.

Islamabad also reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, according to the statement.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by IS-K. It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

Although both IS-K and the Taliban are hardline Sunni groups, they differ on details of religion and strategy.

IS-K have claimed four mass casualty attacks since the Taliban takeover on August 15, including suicide bomb blasts targeting Shi’ite Muslim mosques. The group regards Shi’ite Muslims as heretics.

The hospital, which treats wounded soldiers from both the Taliban and former Afghan security forces, was previously attacked in 2017 when gunmen disguised as medical personnel killed at least 30 people in an hours-long siege.

The 2017 attack was also claimed by the Islamic State group, and the Taliban denied responsibility.

— With additional input from Reuters, AFP

Staff Report

