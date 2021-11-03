World

China accuses US of ‘lack of transparency’ over submarine accident

By Agencies
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING: China on Tuesday accused the US of a lack of transparency and responsibility regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month.

At a daily briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US should provide full details of the incident that has revived a dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway.

“We once again urge the US to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Two US Navy officials said the service had determined the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut struck a seamount, or underwater mountain.

The Navy has yet to fully explain how or why the sub struck the seamount or to reveal the extent of damage to the Seawolf-class submarine. Wang described what he called a lack of transparency and responsibility by the US in following up with the incident.

He said the US has so far failed to offer a clear explanation” of what the Navy nuclear submarine was doing in the area, as well as the specific location of the accident, whether it was in another country’s exclusive economic zone or even territorial waters, whether it caused a nuclear leak or damaged marine environment.

China claims sovereignty over virtually the entire South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars of international trade pass each year. Six governments claim islands, atolls and exclusive economic zones in the sea, while the US insists that freedom of navigation be maintained, reinforcing that with regular military flights and naval patrols and training missions around the region.

The Navy has said the submarines nuclear reactor and propulsion system were not damaged. The collision caused a small number of moderate and minor injuries to the crew. USNI News, which was first to report that the submarine had struck a seamount, said damage to the forward section of the sub included its ballast tanks.

Previous articleDreams on hold: Afghan girls, women desperate to get back to class
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Dreams on hold: Afghan girls, women desperate to get back to class

KABUL: To fill her days and keep her mind occupied, university student Hawa sits by the window in her Kabul home and pores over...
Read more
World

Taliban ban Afghans from using foreign currencies

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban government announced a ban on the use of foreign currencies on Tuesday, threatening further disruption to an already ailing economy. Since the...
Read more
World

Search suspended for three missing French climbers in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Rescuers on Wednesday suspended their hunt for three French climbers missing in the Himalayas after an avalanche, with little hope of finding the...
Read more
World

India, UK security advisers to discuss Khalistan, extradition of businessmen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson agreed to ask their respective National Security Advisers (NSAs) to meet in London...
Read more
Top Headlines

India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

NEW DELHI: On the winding road up to India's Himalayan frontier is a postcard view of gushing streams and tranquil lakes -- punctuated occasionally...
Read more
World

Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

KABUL: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan's biggest military hospital on Tuesday which saw...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Explainer: What is TLP and why is it protesting?

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of activists from the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have clashed with security forces over the past two weeks, shouting "death to blasphemers"...

Australia hoping not to rely on rivals England at World Cup

Zardari seeks acquittal in graft cases under amended NAB law

Analysis: South Asia needs joint action plan to combat climate crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.