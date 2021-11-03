NATIONAL

15 killed, 10 injured as passenger van falls into ravine in Kashmir

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: 15 people were killed and 10 others critically injured when a passenger van fell into a ravine in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The van carrying 25 people fell into a deep ravine when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain of Kotli district in the region, Rizwan Younus, a policeman in the district who was dispatched to the accident site, said.

He said the accident happened at about 10:00 am and the van was completely destroyed in the incident.

Rescue work is underway and the bodies and the injured are being recovered by volunteers and rescue officials.

“The condition of all of the recovered injured people is very serious and doctors at a nearby hospital are trying hard to save them,” he added.

The van was on its way to Rawalpindi city in east Punjab province from a town in Kotli district when the accident happened, Younus said.

“The fan fell deep into the ravine, far away from the road after sliding off from the mountain, and it is taking rescue teams a lot of hardship to recover the injured and the bodies,” he added.

Previous articleGovernment to allow outlawed TLP to contest elections
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Government to allow outlawed TLP to contest elections

ISLAMABAD: The government has freed more than 1,000 detained activists of a proscribed militant group, and will release another 1,000 later this week, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns attack on Kabul hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan "strongly condemned" an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghanistan capital on Tuesday, the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Website launched to highlight violence against journalists

A collective forum of editors and news directors has launched a website to record what they declared as a government crackdown against the media. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC summons federal and provincial health secretaries in lieu of increasing breast cancer cases

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the federal and provincial health secretaries while taking notice of the soaring breast cancer cases across...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police officials call for inquiry into flawed security plan for TLP protest

Around 60 police officers deputed at GT Road in Sadhoki to stop the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters to move ahead have asked Punjab Police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Modi’s plane to use Pakistani airspace after returning from G20, COP26 summits tomorrow

KARACHI: Narendra Modi's Boeing 777 plane will use Pakistani airspace tomorrow morning on its way back from Italy and Scotland, where the Indian premier...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns attack on Kabul hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan "strongly condemned" an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghanistan capital on Tuesday, the Ministry...

Website launched to highlight violence against journalists

India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

Concussed Pucovski ‘unlikely’ to make Ashes opener for Australia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.