NCOC daily update: 457 new cases, 10 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 457 new Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 20,879,087 tests so far confirming overall 1,274,017 cases, including 1,222,987 recoveries.

There are 22,564 active cases who are under treatment across the country, including 1,234 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 10 people on Monday, raising the overall death toll to 28,466.

Sindh is the most-affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 470,421 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 440,378 infections.