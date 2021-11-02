NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 457 new cases, 10 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A woman receives dose of the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center set up in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Pakistan, going through its third wave of coronavirus infections, reported 874 deaths in week ended April 25, the highest since the pandemic began, according to data collected by Bloomberg and Johns Hopkins University. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 457 new Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 20,879,087 tests so far confirming overall 1,274,017 cases, including 1,222,987 recoveries.

There are 22,564 active cases who are under treatment across the country, including 1,234 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 10 people on Monday, raising the overall death toll to 28,466.

Sindh is the most-affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 470,421 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 440,378 infections.

Previous articleBlast in Balochistan district injured 13: police
Staff Report

