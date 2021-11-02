NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed in KP clash with police

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Four terrorists were killed in a clash with police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The counter-terrorism department of police conducted the operation in the Hangu district of the province on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of some high-profile targets in a compound, said the statement.

During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which four terrorists were killed while four others escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

Police seized arms and ammunition from the militants’ hideout and kicked off a search operation for the fleeing terrorists.

The killed terrorists were involved in planning and executing attacks on polio eradication teams, kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and terrorist attacks on police and civilians, according to the statement.

Staff Report

