Blast in Balochistan district injured 13: police

By Staff Report
Pakistani army personnel patrol the streets following an attack by Taliban gunmen on a school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. Taliban insurgents killed at least 130 people, most of them children, after storming an army-run school in one of Pakistan's bloodiest ever attacks. AFP PHOTO / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: An explosion in the Kharan District of Balochistan wounded at least 13 people on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim said.

Four critical patients were shifted to Quetta while the remaining were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, he said.

Qasim said the bomb, fitted in a motorbike, exploded shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the neighbourhood.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident, calling it an act of terrorism and ordered an inquiry.

“Anti-state elements want to disrupt peace in the province,” said Bizenjo. “The people of the province stand by their security forces to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.”

Militant groups, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, have been carrying out a small-scale insurgency in the province. Although the military had quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan, violence has increased in recent months.

The province also shares a long border with Iran and Afghanistan.

Staff Report

