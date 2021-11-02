Blast in Balochistan district injured 13: police

QUETTA: An explosion in the Kharan District of Balochistan wounded at least 13 people on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Qasim said.

Four critical patients were shifted to Quetta while the remaining were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, he said.

Qasim said the bomb, fitted in a motorbike, exploded shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the neighbourhood.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident, calling it an act of terrorism and ordered an inquiry.

“Anti-state elements want to disrupt peace in the province,” said Bizenjo. “The people of the province stand by their security forces to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.”