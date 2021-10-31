NATIONAL

Over Rs22bln loans disbursed under KJP: official

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government has disbursed soft loans worth over Rs22 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said.

In a press statement, he said there has been a significant increase in the loan disbursement process under the KJP as a large number of young people had opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans on merit.

He said the government was making serious efforts for the welfare and prosperity of the youth. Loans up to Rs3 billion was being approved for the youngsters every month, he added.

He said the government had achieved yet another milestone by disbursing soft loans amounting to over Rs22 billion in the last two years.

Dar vowed to disburse loans amounting to Rs100 billion within the set time period.

He also tweeted the success story of one Raj Kumar who expanded his fruits and vegetable business after getting soft loans under the KJP within a timeframe of two months.

In a video message, Kumar from Islamkot taluka in the Tharparkar District in Sindh extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for creating pro-youth opportunities.

APP

