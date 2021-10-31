NATIONAL

Four killed, nine injured in passenger van crash

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: At least four people were killed and nine others injured in a vehicle crash in Punjab on Sunday, said rescue officials.

The accident took place when a passenger van carrying around 20 passengers turned turtle in the Attock district, rescue officials in the area told media.

Police said the over-speeding van overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure.

The ill-fated passenger van was on its way to Rawalpindi district when it met the accident.

Following the crash, police along with rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.

Staff Report

