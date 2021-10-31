Sports

Afghanistan prove too strong for Namibia in one-sided T20 World Cup win

By Agencies

Seamers Naveenul Haq and Hamid Hassan took three wickets apiece to help Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs in the Twenty20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and keep alive their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

Naveenul Haq did the early damage with the new ball to derail Namibia’s chase, while Hassan ran through the middle order as their opponents could only muster 98-9 in reply to Afghanistan’s 160-5.

Seamer Gulbadin Naib also picked up 2-19 in an inspired medium pace bowling performance from the Asian side.

It was the second Super 12 win for the Afghans, who stayed second in Group Two behind Pakistan, who have won all three of their matches.

Agencies

NATIONAL

Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak joins PPP

Defence minister Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak and his political allies have recently joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP). Khattak’s nephew revealed that he has...

Will the AUKUS alliance provoke China?

The matter was settled amicably

A golden chance for Pakistan

