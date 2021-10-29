PM takes notice of heated spat between Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz

PM Imran Khan takes notice of the on-air spat between Shoaib Akhtar and PTV Sports anchorperson Nauman Niaz.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan revealed that PM Imran Khan has taken notice of the issue and has given directive to the committee to take immediate action.

The minister went on to reveal that the premier was upset over the spat, and took notice of how the host of the show insulted the national star.

“This is an unpleasant event, no one is bigger than the state and nobody can misuse his/her power,” he added.

“You cannot ask anybody to leave the show on the air, this is arrogance,” he said, adding that Dr Nauman Niaz should have evaluated his and Akhtar’s value.

He went on to state that no matter what the reason is, one cannot insult anybody. Adding that a common man should also be respected in the same manner as any celebrity, politician or minister.

“Dr Niaz should have thought a hundred times before insulting Akhtar,” he maintained, questioning that is this how we treat our National stars in front of International cricket greats.

“Akhtar has raised Pakistan’s flag high he was the only person who silenced India after he hit the middle stump of Indian great Sachin Tendulkar,” he recalled.

He stressed that the way Nauman Niaz treated the former cricketer is not how anybody should treat our national stars.

He opined that it was a big day for Pakistan, as everybody was celebrating New Zealand’s defeat, and this incident was upsetting for many.

He went on to acknowledging Akhtar’s efforts to resolve the issue on-air by stating that “I would also appreciate Akhtar because contrary to his nature he acted calmly although he is known for his aggression because he is a fast bowler.

While talking about Nauman Niaz’s statement that he would not allow anybody else to host the show, the minister asserted that neither PTV, nor the show belongs to anybody’s father. Not even the “President and Prime minister of Pakistan cannot do this,” as the channel is run through the national exchequer.

“I don’t have any personal grudges with Niaz but he had no right to insult our national star by doing so he has insulted the entire nation,” Khan added while revealing that he was informed by the media that on Thursday all the members of the panel were present in the studio and Niaz did not let the show proceed.

“Investigation in this regard will be held in this regard the immediate action will be taken,” he stated.

He concluded by stating that Akhtar has raised Pakistan’s flag around the world and he is among those very few stars, including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad who have no controversy attached to their careers.