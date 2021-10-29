Kashmiris to stage protests in UK, Rome against Indian brutalities

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK chapter Fahim Kayani has stated that Kashmiris, Pakistanis along with other communities will stage protests in Glascow on October 31 and November 2 to expose the atrocities the Kashmiris face at the hands of brutal Modi-led government in IIOJK.

Indian PM Narendra Modi arrived in the Italian capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit, intergovernmental forum comprising of world’s major economies.

“TeK has arranged more protests in UK and Europe to mark 74 years of Indian occupation in IIOJK”, Fahim Kayani stated.

Kayani went on to state that TeK has also arranged a digital van campaign along with a protest outside the Indian High commission London.

He went on to reveal that AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood will attend the protest demonstration in London as the chief guest.

It has been further revealed by Kayani that TeK will also stage protests outside Indian embassies in Norway, Germany and Denmark to expose the brutality of Indian occupation forces, violating basic human rights in the occupied valley.

“Modi [Indian prime minister] is not welcome at G20 summit in Rome and COP26 in Glasgow. He shouldn’t be given a chance to present India as no minority or state is in peace in India and IIOJK,” stated Muhammad Ghalib, Preident TeK Europe chapter.

“Many extrajudicial killings have taken place in the last few days. The world knows Indian army has modern weapons so how can it blame innocent Kashmiris for creating terrorism in the region. We will expose India to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.” He revealed by adding that more than 1,500 Kashmiris have been detained under false charges with religion being used as a tool to divide and rule the Muslim-majority region.