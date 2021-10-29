World

Kashmiris to stage protests in UK, Rome against Indian brutalities

By News Desk

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK chapter Fahim Kayani has stated that Kashmiris, Pakistanis along with other communities will stage protests in Glascow on October 31 and November 2 to expose the atrocities the Kashmiris face at the hands of brutal Modi-led government in IIOJK.

Indian PM Narendra Modi arrived in the Italian capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit, intergovernmental forum comprising of world’s major economies.

“TeK has arranged more protests in UK and Europe to mark 74 years of Indian occupation in IIOJK”, Fahim Kayani stated.

Kayani went on to state that TeK has also arranged a digital van campaign along with a protest outside the Indian High commission London.

He went on to reveal that AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood will attend the protest demonstration in London as the chief guest.

It has been further revealed by Kayani that TeK will also stage protests outside Indian embassies in Norway, Germany and Denmark to expose the brutality of Indian occupation forces, violating basic human rights in the occupied valley.

“Modi [Indian prime minister] is not welcome at G20 summit in Rome and COP26 in Glasgow. He shouldn’t be given a chance to present India as no minority or state is in peace in India and IIOJK,” stated Muhammad Ghalib, Preident TeK Europe chapter.

“Many extrajudicial killings have taken place in the last few days. The world knows Indian army has modern weapons so how can it blame innocent Kashmiris for creating terrorism in the region. We will expose India to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.” He revealed by adding that more than 1,500 Kashmiris have been detained under false charges with religion being used as a tool to divide and rule the Muslim-majority region.

 

Previous articleTLP marches on
Next articlePakistan, Inflation and Child Labour
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US FDA expected to authorise first Covid-19 vaccine for young children: NYT

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorise the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5...
Read more
World

In Afghanistan, a girls’ school is the story of a village

SALAR: Mina Ahmed smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-ravaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her hands, worn by the labor,...
Read more
World

Biden to meet ally Pope Francis ahead of G20 summit

VATICAN CITY: As world leaders flock to Rome for the G20 summit, US President Joe Biden was set Friday to meet Pope Francis and...
Read more
World

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

WASHINGTON: The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's...
Read more
Top Headlines

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to ‘Meta’

SAN FRANSICO: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg late Thursday announced the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta" to represent a future beyond just...
Read more
World

Saudi-led coalition ‘kills’ 95 Yemen rebels near Marib

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government said on Thursday it had killed 95 Huthi rebels in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Outlines of Social and Economic Democracy

In contrast to the conventional definition of economic democracy which often conflated with industrial democracy and mainly focuses on collective bargaining and trade union...

T20 World Cup: Asif helps Pakistan down Afghanistan by five wickets

Ghost schools and teachers in Balochistan

Pakistan, Inflation and Child Labour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.