NATIONAL

4 killed, 6 injured in Karachi explosion

By News Desk

At least four people died and six others suffered injuries in an explosion in North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday.

According to a news outlet, Deputy Inspector General West Zone Nasir Aftab confirmed the number of lives lost in the incident and said that the explosion occurred at an electric room of a petrol pump near Abdullah College.

He ruled out the possibility of sabotage and said that the incident appears to be an accident.

However, according to the police, the report of the bomb disposal squad will reveal the facts.

A spokesperson for Edhi, which shifted the dead and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said that all the deceased were men.

More to follow

Previous articleLahore court gives directive to block CNICs of Nawaz’s close relatives, putting names on ECL
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Taliban appoint new envoy to run mission in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban government has sent an envoy to run the nation's embassy in Islamabad, senior Taliban sources said, as the new administration starts...
Read more
NATIONAL

India failed to protect its minorities: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned the vandalisation of mosques and private property of local Muslims in the northeast state of Tripura in India, saying...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government, TLP engaged in talks to call off Islamabad march: minister

ISLAMABAD: Fresh negotiations between the government and the detained chief of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party were underway to end the proscribed group's long...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad will always stand by occupied Kashmir, ambassador says

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s consulate in New York organised a special event to observe Kashmir Black Day, with the Permanent Representative at the United Nations,...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 659 new cases, 17 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 659 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday. The number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders demolition of another ‘illegal’ Karachi tower

KARACHI: The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights, an under-construction structure being built on a land...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India failed to protect its minorities: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned the vandalisation of mosques and private property of local Muslims in the northeast state of Tripura in India, saying...

Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?

Government, TLP engaged in talks to call off Islamabad march: minister

Bamford’s absence not the only reason for Leeds not scoring, says Bielsa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.