4 killed, 6 injured in Karachi explosion

At least four people died and six others suffered injuries in an explosion in North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday.

According to a news outlet, Deputy Inspector General West Zone Nasir Aftab confirmed the number of lives lost in the incident and said that the explosion occurred at an electric room of a petrol pump near Abdullah College.

He ruled out the possibility of sabotage and said that the incident appears to be an accident.

However, according to the police, the report of the bomb disposal squad will reveal the facts.

A spokesperson for Edhi, which shifted the dead and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said that all the deceased were men.

