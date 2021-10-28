Government, TLP open fresh round of talks as Islamabad march continues

LAHORE: Less than 24 hours after the government announced to treat the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party as a militant group over its indulgence in violent activities, a government team and the leaders of the group engaged in a latest round of talks on Thursday, reports citing people familiar with the development said.

The reported dialogue comes as the armed protestors — who are demanding the release of TLP chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi, and the expulsion of the French ambassador over the publication of a series of blasphemous caricatures depicting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by a French weekly — killed four police and wounded hundreds on Wednesday.

The clash broke out at a rally of the group on a highway in Sheikhupura, just outside Lahore, as the group prepared to march on Islamabad. Police said the activists armed with pistols and automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles, opened fire on security forces controlling the demonstrators.

The latest wave of violence erupted after Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government would not accept the group’s demand to close the embassy of France and expel its envoy.

Late on Wednesday, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference that violent activities of the party would not be tolerated and the TLP cannot blackmail the state.

However, instead of going tough on the demonstrators, the government has engaged the group. The agenda of the talks, however, remains unclear since the government has categorically rejected the demand of severing ties with France and so far hasn’t expressed willingness to release Rizvi.

The reports said the government team comprised Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his Law Minister Raja Basharat among others. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul-Haq Qadri were also in contact via video link.

The reports further divulged the government asked the TLP to return peacefully and reopen the roads its protestors have blocked near Sheikhupura city.

PROTESTORS HEAD FOR ISLAMABAD:

Meanwhile, the rally comprising some 4,000 workers of the party left Kamoke city in Gujranwala district and neared Gujranwala city early morning.

The protestors travelled on the G.T. Road highway in large trucks and rented passenger buses along with their supplies, as stick-wielding activists of the group guarded the procession from all sides.

The rally was expected to continue its journey towards Islamabad after crossing the Gujranwala Bypass.

The highway remained closed for all kinds of traffic as the administration put up containers in Kamonki, Gujranwala and Jhelum cities anticipating large crowds. Heavy contingents of police were also deployed in the cities.

The commuters faced extreme difficulties due to the blockage of roads. Districts along the G.T. Road were brought to a standstill where the city administration had already placed shipping containers to block entry and exit routes.

Several roads in Islamabad city have also been shut down.

TLP FIASCO

The group started demanding the expulsion of the French envoy in October last when France President Emmanuel Macron tried to defend caricatures as freedom of expression.

Macron’s comments came after a young man beheaded a French school teacher who had shown the caricatures in class. The images, first published in 2006, were republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures.

Since then, Rizvi’s party had been threatening a march toward Islamabad, which it launched last week amid clashes that killed at least five people, including two police officers, in Lahore.

TLP gained prominence in the 2018 general elections, campaigning on the single issue of defending the blasphemy laws, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults the prophet.