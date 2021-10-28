NATIONAL

Balochistan Assembly to elect new chief minister tomorrow

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Members of the Balochistan Assembly will meet Friday (tomorrow) to elect the 17th leader of the House, days after Jam Kamal Khan of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) resigned from the office of the chief minister.

Khan resigned on Sunday night, hours ahead of a vote of no-confidence against him tabled by lawmakers from the opposition, as well as his own party, who accused him of governing poorly, including doing little to counter soaring unemployment.

He was also criticised for approving a budget that his opponents said would further deepen poverty in the province. Khan rejected the charges as unfounded.

16 members of opposition parties, who also claimed the support of some members of the ruling BAP party, had submitted the no-confidence motion against Khan last month. Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Bizenjo, then-speaker of the House and now a strong contender of the office, had fixed October 25 for the vote.

Bizenjo stepped down from his office the following day and submitted his resignation to the secretariat.

He belongs to the Awaran district of Balochistan and was elected on a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ticket during general elections in 2013, and on a BAP seat in the 2018 elections.

Speaking in the House Monday, BAP lawmaker Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran — who had tabled the motion against Khan — said Bizenjo will be the leader of the House in days to come.

Bizenjo also remained chief minister of the resource-rich province between January and May 2018 after he succeeded in toppling the government of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government through a no-trust vote.

Nomination papers for the chief minister’s post will be received later today, news reports suggested.

CENTRE SAYS WILL AGREE WITH BAP CHOICE

Meanwhile, the federal government Monday decided to agree with any candidate the BAP party, who enjoys a majority in the House, chooses as the new chief executive of the province.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said: “We will support the decision of the majority within the BAP.” He was asked as to who the Centre would support as Khan’s successor.

“We will support the decision made by the parliamentary group of BAP”, he said.

However, later that day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary committee in the Assembly said it has decided to nominate lawmaker Yar Muhammad Rind as the candidate for the post.

The decision was made at a meeting presided by Rind and attended by lawmakers Mir Nematullah Zehri, Umar Khan Jamali, Balochistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Babar Khan Musakhel, Mobeen Khan, and Fareeda Bibi Rind.

It was mutually decided that Rind would be nominated as the candidate for the post and Musakhel as the speaker of the House.

Staff Report

