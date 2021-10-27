Gunmen kill four police near Afghanistan border

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrol overnight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing four before fleeing the scene, a police official said Wednesday.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack in Lakki Marwat, a town in the province bordering Afghanistan. Police official Umar Khan said a search operation for the culprits was still underway.

Khan provided no further details and only said the funeral of slain officers was held Wednesday morning.

Pakistan has witnessed scores of such terrorist attacks in recent months, most of which have been claimed by the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and the Islamic State groups. Both organisations have been emboldened by Taliban resurgence in the neighbouring nation where anti-Pakistan militants are still believed to be hiding.

Before the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Pakistan often berated Afghanistan for turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border.