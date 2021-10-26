State dept lauds Pakistan for assisting evacuation flights

WASHINGTON: The State Department of the United States appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in accommodating the evacuation of American people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August.

The State Department praised Islamabad’s assistance in providing safe passage from Afghanistan for US nationals, lawful permanent residents (LPRs) and Afghans to whom it said Washington has a special commitment.

In a tweet, the State Department said Washington will continue to engage with Pakistan to assist the people of Afghanistan and aid regional stability.