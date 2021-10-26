NATIONAL

State dept lauds Pakistan for assisting evacuation flights

By INP
A State Department contractor adjust a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1EB2K0EFQ01

WASHINGTON: The State Department of the United States appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in accommodating the evacuation of American people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August.

The State Department praised Islamabad’s assistance in providing safe passage from Afghanistan for US nationals, lawful permanent residents (LPRs) and Afghans to whom it said Washington has a special commitment.

In a tweet, the State Department said Washington will continue to engage with Pakistan to assist the people of Afghanistan and aid regional stability.

INP

