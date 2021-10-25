SC gives directive to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week

The Supreme Court (SC) has given directive to the Karachi commissioner on Monday to demolish Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen, through “controlled blasting” within a week and submit a report.

The court has given instructions to ensure that no harm was caused to other buildings and persons in Nasla Tower’s vicinity because of the blast.

The matter was taken up by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, at the SC’s Karachi registry, where the city commissioner appeared before the court.

It also directed the builder of Nasla Tower to refund money to registered buyers of the residential and commercial units, adding that the city commissioner should ensure that the refunds were made.

A three-judge SC bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had initially directed for the demolition of the 15-storey building for encroaching on the land meant for a service road on June 16.

Issuing a detailed order for the same on June 19, the court had also directed the builders of Nasla Tower to refund the amount to the registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months.

The court had said in its judgement that “After examining the entire record and scrutinizing the reports submitted by all concerned agencies and departments, we are in no manner of doubt that the tower in question (Nasla Tower) has indeed been constructed on encroached land which amongst other things has also blocked a service road.”

“Being illegal construction and there being no provision for compounding such illegality specially where a service road has been blocked, the same is liable to be demolished,” it had added.

The builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the June 16 order, which was dismissed by the apex court last month.

Subsequently, the district administration served notices to the residents of Nasla Tower earlier this month, directing them to vacate the 15-storey building by October 27 or face coercive action by relevant authorities.