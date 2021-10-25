CITY

SC gives directive to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week

By News Desk

The Supreme Court (SC) has given directive to the Karachi commissioner on Monday to demolish Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen, through “controlled blasting” within a week and submit a report.

The court has given instructions to ensure that no harm was caused to other buildings and persons in Nasla Tower’s vicinity because of the blast.

The matter was taken up by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, at the SC’s Karachi registry, where the city commissioner appeared before the court.

It also directed the builder of Nasla Tower to refund money to registered buyers of the residential and commercial units, adding that the city commissioner should ensure that the refunds were made.

A three-judge SC bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had initially directed for the demolition of the 15-storey building for encroaching on the land meant for a service road on June 16.

Issuing a detailed order for the same on June 19, the court had also directed the builders of Nasla Tower to refund the amount to the registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months.

The court had said in its judgement that “After examining the entire record and scrutinizing the reports submitted by all concerned agencies and departments, we are in no manner of doubt that the tower in question (Nasla Tower) has indeed been constructed on encroached land which amongst other things has also blocked a service road.”

“Being illegal construction and there being no provision for compounding such illegality specially where a service road has been blocked, the same is liable to be demolished,” it had added.

The builder of Nasla Tower had filed a review petition against the June 16 order, which was dismissed by the apex court last month.

Subsequently, the district administration served notices to the residents of Nasla Tower earlier this month, directing them to vacate the 15-storey building by October 27 or face coercive action by relevant authorities.

Previous articleCanadian High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on COAS at GHQ
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

IHC declares banning of TikTok, violation of constitutional rights

It has been observed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday that banning the video-sharing application, TikTok, was a violation of the rights...
Read more
CITY

NAB begins probe into SMBBMU AC seat issue

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a probe against the authorities of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana for not issuing...
Read more
CITY

BZU Professor honoured with doctor of Philosophy degree

Bahauddin Zakariaya University (BZU) teacher Riffat Iqbal has been honoured with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the University of Karachi. Dr Riffat Iqbal, an...
Read more
CITY

Seven burn to death in arson incident in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Seven people were burnt to death in a house fire in Muzaffargarh's Pir Jahanian area on Sunday. According to sources, the dead included a...
Read more
CITY

Gang involved in robberies in Karachi’s DHA, Clifton busted

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a group known as the 'burger gang' that was involved in house robberies in the affluent Karachi...
Read more
KARACHI

Haleem Sheikh for releasing wheat instantly to check rising flour prices in Sindh

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Saturday, urged the provincial government to start releasing wheat at the earliest and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Former PPP minister Memon indicted in assets reference

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Monday indicted Pakistan Peoples Party MP and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and other suspects in an...

Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga

India jinx over but long way to the top, Babar tells team

Ombudsman takes notice of delay in burial of bodies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.