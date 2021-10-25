NATIONAL

Former PPP minister Memon indicted in assets reference

By Staff Report

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Monday indicted Pakistan Peoples Party MP and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and other suspects in an assets beyond declared income reference.

Memon is accused of owning assets beyond known sources of income and was probed under Section 9(v) of the NAB Ordinance.

The section says: “If [a public office holder] or any of his dependents or benamidars owns, possesses, or has any right or title in any movable or immovable property or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot reasonably account for.”

Memon and other suspects turned up before the accountability court after it resumed hearing. They pleaded innocence when read the charges.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present its witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

The court then adjourned the proceedings until November 10.

According to the dirty money watchdog, the former minister allegedly amassed assets to the tune of Rs2.43 billion through corrupt means. The agency filed a reference against him, his wife Sadaf Sharjeel, mother Zeenat Inam and others in 2019.

In addition to the assets reference, Memon is facing a number of other graft cases, including one related to Rs 5.76 billion embezzlement in the Sindh Information Department.

He was arrested on charges of awarding the advertisements at exorbitant rates in 2007 and was later released on bail in June 2019.

Previous articleMediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga
Next articleHindu students beat Kashmir fellows after Pakistan thrash India in WC opener
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed vows to fulfil commitments made with TLP

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that the government will fulfil the commitments made with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). He went on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on COAS at GHQ

H.E Ms Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hindu students beat Kashmir fellows after Pakistan thrash India in WC opener

SRINAGAR: After India's historic loss to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, the cricket sports frenzy spread to two campuses in the nation's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman takes notice of delay in burial of bodies

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan took notice of the news item aired on a news channel about the delay in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bizenjo resigns from position of Balochistan Assembly speaker

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stepped down from his office Monday and submitted his resignation to the secretariat. "I, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, hereby,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Taliban scheme gives further credibility to Pakistan’s call for aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been consistently urging the international community to help Afghanistan avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe as a fallout of the exit of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hindu students beat Kashmir fellows after Pakistan thrash India in WC...

SRINAGAR: After India's historic loss to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, the cricket sports frenzy spread to two campuses in the nation's...

Former PPP minister Memon indicted in assets reference

Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga

Proud to have made history against India: Babar Azam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.