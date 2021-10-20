Govt decides to give petrol at subsidised rate to low-income people

In a meeting with the ruling party’s members to discuss the issue of petroleum prices on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the relevant authorities to prepare a plan for giving petrol at subsidised rate to low-income people, a news outlet reported.

According to the report, the plan to provide petrol at subsidised rate to owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and public transport will be presented next week.

Moreover, the meeting decided to form committees at the district level to reduce inflation and provide targeted subsidies to low-income people through utility stores.

The premier said the targeted subsidy programme will be launched with the joint financial support of the federal and provincial governments.

He revealed that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already expressed their interest while discussions are underway with Sindh and Balochistan. “A large targeted subsidy programme for the poor will be launched soon,” he announced.

He added that the government is expanding its already introduced initiatives, including health card, Kisan card, and Ehsas programme, because of the soaring inflation.

During the meeting, Imran also expressed concerns over rising flour prices in Sindh.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the premier on the Ehsas programme.

“The Ehsas targeted subsidy programme will be launched soon this year to save the underprivileged from inflation,” Sania revealed.

The briefing was attended by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, National Bank President Arif Usmani, and other senior officials.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin joined via video link.