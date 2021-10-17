Scotland shock Bangladesh with six-run win at T20 World Cup

Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Greaves’ 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.

Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.

Earlier, Bangladesh spinners Mahedi Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan claimed five wickets between them but Chris Greaves helped Scotland post 140-9 in their Twenty20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

The spin duo justified their captain’s decision of bowling first by taking regular wickets but Greaves gave Scotland crucial runs with his late cameo of 45 in Muscat. Scotland tried to rebuild after losing skipper Kyle Coetzer for nought but Mahedi soon struck twice in an over to send back Matthew Cross, for 11, and opener George Munsey, for 29.

Shakib joined forces with another double strike and his wicket of Michael Leask for nought got him past Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals.

Shakib, who is the only player to achieve a T20 double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets, returned figures of 2-17 while Mahedi was the wrecker-in-chief with 3-19.

Greaves, batting at number seven, hit back with four fours and two sixes in his 28-ball knock as Scotland plundered 53 runs from the last 30 deliveries.