Sports

Dravid set to be next India coach: report

By AFP
LEEDS, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: India A coach Rahul Dravid during a tour match between ECB XI v India A at Headingley on June 17, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Former India cricket captain Rahul Dravid is set to take over as the senior team’s head coach after the T20 World Cup, local media reports said Saturday.

The Times of India newspaper quoted an anonymous official at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as saying that the 48-year-old former batting stalwart would be given a two-year contract.

According to the report, Dravid’s former teammate Paras Mhambrey will join as the team’s bowling coach.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted Saturday that “the rest of the world better beware” if reports of Dravid’s appointment were true.

Known as “Mr Dependable” or “The Wall” among Indian cricket fans, Dravid played 164 tests and 344 one-day internationals from 1996 to 2012.

Currently, director of the National Cricket Academy in the southern city of Bangalore, he is credited with mentoring many of the young cricketers in the current national team.

Dravid will take charge ahead of the New Zealand series after the T20 World Cup, the Times of India reported.

Current coach Ravi Shastri last month signalled his intention to step down after the tournament, which starts Sunday and runs until November 14.

The former all-rounder has been head coach since 2017 after spending three years as the team’s director.

“I believe one thing […] never overstay your welcome,” Shastri said last month.

Previous articlePakistan, US and China to participate in Russia-hosted meeting on Afghanistan
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

T20 Cricket World Cup — six to watch

DUBAI: The seventh T20 World Cup gets underway in Oman and the UAE at the weekend with the world's best players queueing up to...
Read more
Sports

‘Today was just not my day’: Zverev regrets shock defeat to Fritz

BERLING: Olympic champion Alexander Zverev admitted he blew the chance to win the Indian Wells tournament after Friday’s shock quarter-final defeat by American Taylor...
Read more
Sports

Grant Bradburn resigns as Pakistan’s high-performance coaching head

Grant Bradburn has stepped down as the head of coaching at PCB's high-performance centre (HPC) 18 months before his contract was due to get...
Read more
Sports

T20 WorldCup: PCB cancels Pakistan squad’s scenario match, changed training schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on Thursday that the board has made some amendments in the team’s training schedule by cancelling today’s...
Read more
Sports

Beijing Games ready for Olympia flame

ATHENS: The Beijing 2020 Winter Olympics will come into sharp focus with the ceremonial torch-lighting ceremony in Greece's ancient Olympia on Monday but opposition...
Read more
Sports

FIFA chief raises prospect of Israeli World Cup bid

ZURICH: FIFA has raised the prospect of Israel co-hosting a future World Cup, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office mentioning the possibility of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran asks nation to ‘fully participate’ in Eid Milad un-Nabi celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.), falling on October 19, in a befitting...

Petrol price jumps to Rs137.79 after Rs 10.49 per litre increase

Pakistan’s presidency recognised as world’s first to go green

T20 Cricket World Cup — six to watch

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.