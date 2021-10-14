NATIONAL

Terrorist killed in N Waziristan operation: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A wanted terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military said on Thursday.

The military personnel conducted the intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali town of North Waziristan district in the province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The operation was carried out upon confirmed reports of terrorists’ presence in the area, said the statement by the army’s media wing.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rise in terror attacks on security forces in KP and Balochistan. A number of military operations have been carried out in the regions over the last several months to eradicate militants and their camps.

Previous articlePIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
Staff Report

