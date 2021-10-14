Terrorist killed in N Waziristan operation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A wanted terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military said on Thursday.

The military personnel conducted the intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali town of North Waziristan district in the province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The operation was carried out upon confirmed reports of terrorists’ presence in the area, said the statement by the army’s media wing.

Pakistan has recently witnessed a rise in terror attacks on security forces in KP and Balochistan. A number of military operations have been carried out in the regions over the last several months to eradicate militants and their camps.