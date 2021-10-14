Five killed after jeep falls into ditch in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Five people were killed and four others injured when a jeep plunged into a ditch in the Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, media reported Thursday.

According to the reports, the accident occurred as the jeep driver tried to save the vehicle from an iron rod present in the standing position in the middle of the road, resulting in the killing of five people on the spot.

The deceased and injured were shifted to the hospital, rescue workers said.

All the passengers belonged to the same family and came to Khwaja Bandi in Kashmir for a wedding, rescue workers said.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.