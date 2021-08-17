CITY

Statue of Ranjeet Singh vandalised again

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort was vandalised for a third time on Tuesday.

The suspect, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, struck the body with bare hands, resulting in its breakage and damage to arms and other parts.

He was overpowered was the visitors before he could further damage the statue. Purportedly, he also chanted slogans against the former ruler of Punjab.

The nine feet tall statue, made of cold bronze, shows the regal Sikh emperor sitting on a horse, sword in hand, complete in Sikh attire was unveiled in June 2019.

In a similar incident in December 2020, a man broke the arm of the statue with an intention to destroy the monument but was captured on the spot.

Previously, a mob attacked the statue just after a few days of its placing.

Staff Report

  1. Simply putting it back up. Locals don’t like honouring the man who defined badshahi masjid by turning it into a horse stable, and who turned begum shahi masjid into a gunpowder storage facility, and who converted sunehri and Moti masjids into gurdwaras. His legacy was of mutilating the glorious Mughal Islamic heritage of the city. He was not the enlightened, tolerant, and secular leader as claimed. He was a Sikh supremacist. Stop glorifying the invader.

  2. Ranjeeta is absolutely a hero for Sikhs as well as for Buzzdaar, Shahbaz Gill and their Mahaa Guru Khalandra Khan but not for Muslims of Punjab and Pakistan. Better to keep statue at Bani Gala , Panjja Sahib and Baba Gurunanaks sacred places in Pakistan to avoid further anger from people of Islamic Repubic of Pakistan.

