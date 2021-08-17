Statue of Ranjeet Singh vandalised again

LAHORE: The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort was vandalised for a third time on Tuesday.

The suspect, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, struck the body with bare hands, resulting in its breakage and damage to arms and other parts.

He was overpowered was the visitors before he could further damage the statue. Purportedly, he also chanted slogans against the former ruler of Punjab.

The nine feet tall statue, made of cold bronze, shows the regal Sikh emperor sitting on a horse, sword in hand, complete in Sikh attire was unveiled in June 2019.

In a similar incident in December 2020, a man broke the arm of the statue with an intention to destroy the monument but was captured on the spot.

Previously, a mob attacked the statue just after a few days of its placing.