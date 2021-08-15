World

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday: report

By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign on Monday, news portal Malaysiakini reported, after he lost his majority due to infighting in the ruling coalition.

The resignation, if confirmed, would end a tumultuous 17 months in office for Muhyiddin but also bring more uncertainty to Malaysia as the country grapples with a Covid-19 surge and economic downturn.

It was not immediately clear who could form the next government as no lawmaker has a clear majority in parliament, or if elections could be held in Malaysia amid the pandemic.

It would be up to the constitutional monarch, King Al-Sultan Abdullah, to decide what happens next.

Muhyiddin will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, according to Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, a minister in the prime minister’s department, Malaysiakini reported on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately reach Mohd Redzuan. The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond.

Mohd Redzuan said Muhyiddin informed party members of his decision to resign as he had exhausted all other options to sustain the government.

“Tomorrow, there will be a special cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to (the palace) to submit his resignation,” Mohd Redzuan told Malaysiakini.

Muhyiddin’s grip on power has been precarious since he came to power in March 2020 with a slim majority. Pressure on him mounted recently after some lawmakers from the United Malays National Organisation party — the largest bloc in the ruling alliance — withdrew support.

The premier had for weeks defied calls to quit and said he would prove his majority in parliament through a confidence vote in September.

But on Friday, Muhyiddin admitted for the first time he did not have a majority and made a last-ditch effort to woo the opposition by promising political and electoral reforms in exchange for support on the confidence vote. The offer was unanimously rejected.

The king has the constitutional power to appoint a prime minister from amongst elected lawmakers based on who he thinks can command a majority. He picked Muhyiddin as premier last year after the unexpected resignation of Mahathir Mohamad.

Previous articleAfghanistan government seeks to hold Kabul as Taliban take Jalalabad
Next articleAt least 304 killed as massive earthquake wreaks havoc in Haiti
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

46 years later, plot behind killing of Bangladesh founder remains mystery

DHAKA: As Bangladesh observes the 46th death anniversary of its freedom icon Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday, some of his killers are still at...
Read more
World

At least 304 killed as massive earthquake wreaks havoc in Haiti

LES CAYES: A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others...
Read more
Top Headlines

Afghanistan government seeks to hold Kabul as Taliban take Jalalabad

KABUL: Taliban insurgents took control of the key eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad without a fight on Sunday, leaving the territory controlled by the...
Read more
World

Qatar urges Taliban to ceasefire at meeting in Doha

DUBAI: Qatar said it had urged the Taliban to cease fire and pull back their offensive in Afghanistan during a meeting between the Qatari...
Read more
World

Ghani says ‘remobilisation of armed forces top priority’

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday the remobilisation of the country's armed forces was a “top priority”, as Taliban fighters inched closer...
Read more
World

One dead, two missing as torrential rains slam Japan

TOKYO: One woman was dead and two people were missing on Saturday after torrential rains touched off a landslide and engulfed at least two...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday: report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will resign on Monday, news portal Malaysiakini reported, after he lost his majority due to infighting in...

Afghanistan government seeks to hold Kabul as Taliban take Jalalabad

Epaper – August 15 LHR 2021

Epaper – August 15 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.