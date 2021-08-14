NATIONAL

Pakistan criticises Modi for ‘distorting history’ in tweets about partition

By News Desk

Pakistan on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tweets regarding partition of the Indian subcontinent and said no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state.

Earlier in his tweets, the Indian prime minister had made the controversial announcement.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” Modi wrote in a tweet.

“May [this day] keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” he added.

Responding to the tweets, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, termed Modi’s move “a political and publicity stunt”, saying that “no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state – the so-called ‘largest democracy’.”

He said, “It is shameful that the practitioners of ‘Hindutva’ ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947. Distorting history and stoking communalism is the special forte of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from doing anything to heal old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains.”

“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government also notified the decision to observe the day of Pakistan’s Independence as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

The gazette notification, shared by the Indian news agency ANI, stated that the move was aimed at reminding “the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the Partition”.

News Desk

