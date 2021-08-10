NATIONAL

Three custom officials shot dead

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Three officials of Pakistan Customs were shot and killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Monday, police said.

The officials were travelling in a car when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, police said.

Two of them were killed on the spot, said the police, adding that another officer succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Following the incident, police, security forces and rescue workers rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital of Dera Ismail Khan.

The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. Police have registered a case against them and launched an operation in the surrounding areas to arrest on-the-run culprits.

According to reports, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident. He has sought a detailed report into the incident from the authorities.

Previous articleRahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs
Next articleVaccinate staff or face closure, minister warns schools
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC halts action against Tareen’s sugar business

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday stopped the punitive action against the sugar productions units of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen. The business had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

 A temple that was damaged last week by an angry crowd in Rahim Yar Khan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Engaging Pakistan to clear Taliban ‘safe haven’ from Afghanistan border: Pentagon

WASHINGTON/KABUL: A day after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital in Afghanistan, the United States said it was in talks with Pakistan to clear...
Read more
NATIONAL

Report about threats to exiled Pakistanis in UK based on conspiracy theories: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the report about threats to Pakistani dissidents in United Kingdom (UK) is "unfortunate and based on conspiracy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Report on Dasu attack to be unveiled soon: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday announced that the probe into the Dasu attack has been completed and the media would soon be...
Read more
HEADLINES

Muharram moon sighted; Ashura on August 19

The crescent for the month of Muharram was sighted on Monday night and Ashura would be held on August 19. The Day of Ashura is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rahim Yar Khan temple returned to Hindus after repairs

 A temple that was damaged last week by an angry crowd in Rahim Yar Khan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs...

China court upholds Canadian’s death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

Sharjah ruler appoints new deputy

Engaging Pakistan to clear Taliban ‘safe haven’ from Afghanistan border: Pentagon

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.