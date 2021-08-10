Three custom officials shot dead

ISLAMABAD: Three officials of Pakistan Customs were shot and killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Monday, police said.

The officials were travelling in a car when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, police said.

Two of them were killed on the spot, said the police, adding that another officer succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Following the incident, police, security forces and rescue workers rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital of Dera Ismail Khan.

The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime. Police have registered a case against them and launched an operation in the surrounding areas to arrest on-the-run culprits.

According to reports, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident. He has sought a detailed report into the incident from the authorities.