Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Two policemen were killed, while at least 13 other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said that the explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the city’s University Chowk, adding that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The explosion took place near a police van.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident.