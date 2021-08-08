Pakistan rubbishes Indian infiltration claim

In December, the Brussels-based NGO unearthed a 15-year-old operation run by an Indian entity that used hundreds of fake media outlets and the identity of a dead professor to target Pakistan.

The agency, in its report, deep dived into a 15-year operation targeting the body and United Nations to “discredit Pakistan internationally”, termed this as the “largest network” of disinformation they have exposed so far.

Today, Chaudhri said, the occupied Kashmir remained “one of the most militarised zones in the world with over 900,000 Indian security personnel”.

“India has erected [a] multi-tiered fence, installed electronic surveillance equipment and set up multiple layers of security, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to enter IIOJK,” he said. “Therefore, such allegations recycled from time to time have no basis to stand on.”

On the other hand, he said, New Delhi has been involved in sponsoring terrorism in the region against Pakistan and in other areas of the country, including the June blast in Johar Town neighbourhood in Lahore.

The spokesperson also recalled Pakistan in November last made public a dossier containing “irrefutable proofs” of the Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

In the dossier, the claims of Indian sponsorship of terrorism were backed by specific evidence of financing, training, harbouring, and weapons supply in the shape of copies of correspondence, bank transactions and communication intercepts.

Referring to the agreement between Pakistan and India in February, Chaudhri said it was done “in the interest of regional peace and security and to save Kashmiri lives”.

The nuclear-armed neighbours signed a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in 2003, but the truce has frayed in recent years, and there have been mounting casualties among villagers living close to the de facto border.

But in February, the two militaries agreed to observe the ceasefire, having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months.

“India must not use baseless and misleading allegations of so-called ‘infiltration’ attempts as a handy ploy to find excuses to scuttle the ceasefire understanding,” Chaudhri said.

“India must also refrain from peddling falsehoods and creating pretexts for false flag operations. Such irresponsible conduct would only result in further undermining peace and security in the region.”