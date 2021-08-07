Extension in stay and civilian supremacy

As the British Home Office rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s stay extension plea, PTI leaders gave the decision a spin to malign the PML(N) supremo and spread dismay in party’s ranks. The verdict was misinterpreted as a cancellation of the visa. Sheikh Rashid used the Home Office’s decision to remind that Mr Sharif’s passport had expired in February and he is “no longer a citizen of Pakistan” and cannot travel abroad. Fawad Chaudhry maintained that the UK had rejected the PML(N) leader’s request for extension in medical visa and if he appealed for extension on medical grounds, he would be sent to jail in Britain.

The PMLN spokespersons contradicted the misinformation by clarifying that Mr Sharif’s visa had not been cancelled and while turning down his request for extension in stay, the Home Office had conceded that Nawaz Sharif could appeal to the Immigration Tribunal against the decision which had already been done by his counsel. Meanwhile major PML(N) leaders including Shahbaz Sharif advised him to stay in the UK till his doctors decide that it was absolutely safe for him to travel back to Pakistan.

Mr Sharif can continue stay in Britain as long as his appeal remains undecided. This may take from a number of months to a little over a year. Sooner or later Mr Sharif has to return to Pakistan if he wants to remain relevant in politics. As his lawyers fight his case, he would do well to concentrate on resolving the differences within the party between those who support conciliation and those who want to confront the establishment. Shahbaz Sharif strongly advocates conciliation, arguing that this alone can lead to electoral victory. Many PML(N) lawmakers who are unwilling to spend another five years in opposition, support the policy. Maryam Nawaz on the other hand maintains that the goal of civilian supremacy cannot be achieved without struggle. As things stand Shahbaz Sharif’s conciliatory politics has achieved little beyond the exit of Nawaz Sharif from Pakistan and bails for Shahbaz and Hamza. Maryam’s call for struggle has attracted large crowds but failed to give the PML(N) victory in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and PP-38 in Sialkot Unless a line that ensures party unity is devised within next few months, the PML(N) might neither win the elections nor ensure civilian supremacy.