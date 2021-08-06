Pakistanis under 18 can get vaccinated for travelling abroad

Pakistanis between the ages 16 and 18 can now get vaccinated to travel abroad, Geo News reported on Friday.

Quoting Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s special assistant on health, the media outlet reported that youngsters, who need to go abroad for education or other reasons, can get vaccinated by following the same process of registering via an SMS on the government helpline 1166, and wait for information about a health center.

The country’s vaccination programme kicked off in February and so far, 7,239,268 people have been fully vaccinated during the inoculation drive, thus achieving 10.3 percent of the government’s target of vaccinating 70 million of the adult population.