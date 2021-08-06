HEADLINES

CM’s aide resigns to show support for JKT

By News Desk

To show support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Awn Chaudhry, the special coordinator to Punjab chief minister on political affairs submitted his resignation on Friday.

Geo News reported that the CM’s aide was asked to distance himself from the JKT-led faction.

The letter was shared with the media during prayer break, wherein Chaudhry said that he knew why he was called to meet CM Usman Buzdar. He expressed anger over the treatment meted out him by the party whom he said he had served selflessly.

“I served PTI, wholeheartedly, completely ignoring my personal life and family for a cause. Sadly I was ‘rewarded’ by being removed right before the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister which I accepted with grace,” he stated.

“I was then made Advisor to the CM without any portfolio in Punjab and again I was removed unceremoniously and I even accepted that.”

Chaudhry said that he was asked to distance himself from Jahangir Tareen but he prefers to submit his resignation instead.

“Everyone knows that Jahangir Khan Tareen is the person who played a pivotal role in the struggle of PTI and keeping in view his efforts for the success of PTI in 2018 Elections and formation of PTI Govt in the Centre and Punjab, my conscience does not allow me to abandon my association with the most loyal member of PTI who served selflessly as I have.”

He added: “I prefer to submit my resignation from the post of Special Coordinator to the CM, to stand by Mr Tareen and his Group. I have always put my trust in Allah and He has always guided me and will continue to guide me in future Insha’Allah.”

News Desk

Must Read

