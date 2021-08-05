Top judge takes notice of temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has taken notice of the attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in a village of Rahim Yar Khan district, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MP Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said Thursday.

Honorable Chief Justice has taken notice of attack on Hindu Temple in RYK Punjab during our meeting today. The matter is fixed before the Court on Friday. pic.twitter.com/QpnGXpZzO2 — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 5, 2021

A charged mob stormed the temple in the remote town on Wednesday, damaging statues and burning down the temple’s main door.

The attack followed an alleged desecration of a seminary by a Hindu boy earlier this week, the police said.

The top judge took cognisance of the incident after Vankwani, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, called on him at the Supreme Court in Islamabad to discuss the attack.

The judge “showed grave concern over the tragic incident”, according to a press statement issued by the court.

Justice Ahmed fixed the matter before the court on August 6 (tomorrow) at Islamabad and directed Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and police chief Inam Ghani to appear in person along with a report.

Vankwani has also been summoned, the statement added.

In a related development, the Punjab government deployed paramilitary forces in the town to check communal unrest. Ahmad Nawaz, a spokesperson for the Rahim Yar Khan police, told Reuters police were searching for the attackers and trying to ascertain if the suspect in custody suspected of desecrating the seminary was from the local Hindu community.

The temple was attacked after someone posted details of the incident on social media on Wednesday, Vankwani said on Twitter.

Police had the post deleted, he said, but a crowd gathered near the temple.

“Finally seeing the mob, even the police left, and I asked for (paramilitary) Rangers or the army to deploy, but by then the temple was destroyed and set on fire.”

Situation is now under control. In contact with local community and administration. Watch my video statement on Hindu temple attack at Bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Interfaith harmony is need of time. pic.twitter.com/q80MnYuKoz — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Vankwani later said that the situation has been brought under control. He said the initially slow response from the police had made the situation and the damages to the temple worse.

Reuters contributed to this report