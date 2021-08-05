Sindh CM inducts 4 ministers, 3 advisers, 13 special assistants

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday expanded his cabinet by inducting four more ministers, three advisers and 13 special assistants.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered oath to the new four ministers– Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, Gianchand Essrani, Syed Zia Abbas Shah and Jam Khan Shoro– in a simple ceremony at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by the Sindh CM and provincial ministers.

The provincial chief secretary announced in the ceremony that the chief minister has also appointed three advisers– Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Fayaz Ali Butt and Rasool Bux Chandio.

Zia Abbas Shah has been a member of the provincial assembly from the last two tenures. He is son of Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, a former PPP MPA. Sajid Jokhio, Gianchabnd Israni and Jam Khan Shoro had served as provincial ministers in the last PPP government.

Gianchand had served as excise minister while Sajid Jokhio had served as Zakat & Usher minister during the last PPP tenure.

Manzoor Wassan is a senior politician and had served the provincial government as minister for different portfolios during the last tenures of the PPP government.

PORTFOLIOS OF PROVINCIAL MINISTERS:

Ismail Rahoo (Universities and Boards, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development), Makhdoom Mahboob (Revenue), Saeed Ghani (Labour and Information Department), Syed Sardar Shah (Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Education), Taimur Talpur (Forest), Syed Nasir Shah (Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, and Public Health Engineering), Jam Ikramullah Dharejo (Industries and Cooperation), Sajid Jokhio (Social Welfare), Giyanchand Essrani (Minorities Affairs), Zia Abbas Shah (Works & Services), Jam Khan Shoro (Irrigation Department).

PORTFOLIOS OF ADVISERS:

The CM also allocated/reallocated portfolios of Law and Spokesperson to Murtaza Wahab, Prison to Aijaz Jakhrani, Agriculture to Manzoor Wassan, Zakat Ushr & Religious Affairs to Fayaz Butt and Rehabilitation & Relief to Rasool Bux Chandio.

The chief minister allocated/reallocated portfolios of 15 special assistants as follows:

Waqar Mehdi (Political Affairs and CMIT), Qasim Naveed (Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects), Bungul Khan Maher (Wildlife, Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment), Tanzeela Umi Habiba (Information Technology), Liaquat Ali Askani (Katchi Abadies/Human Settlement Department), Sadhumal Surender Valasi (Human Rights), Sadiq Ali Memon (Person with Disabilities Department), Paras Dero (Youth Affairs), Ali Ahmed Jan (District West), Mohammad Asif Khan (District Keamari), Salman Abdullah Murad (District Malir), Iqbal Sandh (District East), Saghir Qureshi (Hyderabad City) and Arslan Islam Shaikh (Sukkur City).