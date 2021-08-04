HEADLINES

Accelerating Covid-19 vaccination, govt takes daily inoculations to 1.13mn

By Staff Report
Medical staff members wearing protective gear take information from a resident sitting in a car for a coronavirus test at a drive-through screening and testing facility point during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the port city of Karachi on April 4, 2020. - The first drive-through coronavirus testing facility has been established by the Sindh provincial government in Karachi which will enable suspected coronavirus patients to get themselves tested without having to wait in long hospital queues. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus jabs administered is increasing with each passing day as National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday said 1.13 million people were vaccinated over the last 24 hours.

The development came a day after Pakistan hit a target to vaccinate one million people a day against the contagious disease, making strides in its inoculation campaign just weeks away from a deadline for workers in public-facing roles to obtain vaccination certificates.

According to the details shared by the body, vaccinations administered across Pakistan on Tuesday stood at 1,139,580.

It further shared the total vaccines administered until now have reached beyond the figure of 33 million.

The drive has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 vaccinations in recent weeks after the federal government and provinces imposed strict curbs on movement and announced actions against unvaccinated people.

The government announced last week that from the end of this month that workers in schools, shopping malls and hospitality businesses, and the transport and air travel industries would be barred from entering public offices unless they had a certificate.

Karachi has also seen an increase in the campaign’s pace with the Sindh government announcing special measures to expedite the process through introducing mobile vaccination units, increasing the number of vaccination centres operating round the clock besides also raising the number of centres in every district of the city.

The province has also announced to convert open grounds in Karachi into drive-thru vaccination centres.

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh government, had said that the province administered 222,000 Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Monday besides also sharing a chart showing that one-fourth of the population of Karachi has been vaccinated against the disease.

SURGE IN TRANSMISSION RATE IN KARACHI:

Meanwhile, after a dip in the surge in Karachi, the positivity rate has again jumped to 23.6 percent in the metropolis, despite strict restrictions.

The provincial health department today said it noted a three percent surge in this rate.

On Tuesday, the Sindh health department had announced a dip in new daily cases in Karachi, recording the rate at 20.1 percent.

Sindh has seen soaring coronavirus infections, fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, putting its fragile health infrastructure under extreme pressure.

After a sluggish start to the inoculation campaign, the new requirement for certificates of vaccination has led to a rush of people seeking shots, with queues stretching over a kilometre outside some vaccination centres, notably in Karachi.

The Sindh government has put extra pressure on people to get vaccinated, warning that it would withhold the salaries of government servants and block people’s cell phone SIM cards unless they had the required certificates.

Previous articleQureshi asks India to end state-sponsorship of terrorism
Next articleGeelani calls for strike on anniversary of withdrawal of Kashmir’s special status
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Geelani calls for strike on anniversary of withdrawal of Kashmir’s special status

SRINAGAR: A top pro-freedom leader called for a strike in Indian-occupied Kashmir on August 5, the day when India scrapped the Muslim-majority region's autonomy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi asks India to end state-sponsorship of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called on India to rescind its annexation on August 5, 2019, of Jammu and Kashmir and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court accepts bail request of Chohan

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday accepted the bail request of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator from Punjab. Nazir Chohan, an active...
Read more
NATIONAL

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan Navy

BEIJING: China has launched the “most technologically advanced” warship for Pakistan Navy to bolster Islamabad's capability to respond to future challenges, a Navy statement...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will only allow entry to travellers who were vaccinated with China-made Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines if they received a booster shot...
Read more
HEADLINES

Yusuf reminds US of alternatives as Biden fails to telephone Imran

WASHINGTON: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said Islamabad had a number of other options if the United States continued to give Pakistan and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan Navy

BEIJING: China has launched the “most technologically advanced” warship for Pakistan Navy to bolster Islamabad's capability to respond to future challenges, a Navy statement...

Saudi permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots

Yusuf reminds US of alternatives as Biden fails to telephone Imran

Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.