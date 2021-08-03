NATIONAL

Resident permit holders benefit from revised UAE entry conditions

By News Desk
A picture shows an Emirates Airlines aeroplane at Dubai International Airport on February 1, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

The United Arab Emirates has allowed individuals from Pakistan, India and four other countries who hold valid UAE residency permits and are fully vaccinated to enter the country from August 5 according to its revised its entry criteria for passengers.

According to the emirate’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the rule is applicable to citizens of Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda who have received the vaccine against Covid-19 and hold valid residency permits for the country, reported Tribune.

However, passenger flights from these countries are still on hold.

The NCEMA added that a minimum of 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose for passengers to enter the UAE. Travellers will also need to carry their vaccination certificates.

Moreover, according to a statement by UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways, flights suspension from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka may be extended beyond August 7.

UAE-based airlines — Emirates and Etihad — last month announced that flight operations from South Asian countries remain suspended till August 7.

On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan was until “further notice”.

“Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE and Etihad’s network has been suspended until August 7, 2021. Please note this is an evolving situation, and this date may have to be extended in line with government mandates,” the carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

In July, UAE had eased travel requirements by allowing Expo 2020 Dubai’s international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event’s organisers to enter the country. This included people from Pakistan, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia.

As per the safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, exempted travellers have to abide by stringent Covid-19 safety measures, including a 10-day quarantine period.

News Desk

