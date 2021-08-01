NATIONAL

PCAA bars unvaccinated people from boarding domestic flights

By Staff Report
Jinnah International Airport is Pakistan's largest and busiest international and domestic airport. Located in Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan and capital of the province of Sindh, it is named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday issued a new travel advisory for passengers boarding domestic flights as the country scrambles to stem a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Air Transport Wing chief, the regulator has declared the Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory from Sunday (today).

“In continuation to the steps being undertaken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that with effect from August 1, 2021, no Pakistani passenger of 18 years of age and above, will be allowed to undertake domestic air travel within Pakistan without proof of Covid-19 vaccination,” read the notification.

The authority on July 17 directed all its employees to get themselves vaccinated by July 31.

The government on Thursday announced to ban staff from entering public offices, schools, restaurants, transport and shopping malls without vaccination certificates.

The certificate will also be required for all air passengers and crew, said Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Umar said the certificate would be required for air travel and school staff from August 1 and from the end of August for employees of malls, restaurants, public transport and public sector offices.

Students aged above 18 will also be required to be vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated you can’t go to teach at schools and colleges from August 1,” Umar said.

