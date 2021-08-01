Pakistan passes 30m Covid-19 vaccination milestone: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has given doses of a coronavirus vaccine to more than 30 million people, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced Sunday, as public health experts call on the government to target future vaccinations in hotspots where the disease is threatening to run out of control.

Official figures from across the country showed that 934,608 people received a jab on Saturday, taking the headline total to 30.59 million, less than six months after the programme began in March.

Giving the breakdown of jabs in a tweet, the minister said the first 10 million shots took 113 days, the second 28 days and the third only 16 days.

“[The] pace [of vaccination] has rapidly increased. All six days this week were a record. 9 lakh 34 thousand vaccinations yesterday [Saturday]. In [the] last six days, five million vaccinations were done,” he said.

The tweet came as the government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan registered 5,026 new cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day increase in infections since April.

The last time when the number of daily cases crossed 5,000 was on April 29 with 5,113 cases.

Pakistan has seen coronavirus infections soar, dominated by Delta variant, and its fragile health infrastructure is under extreme pressure.

The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as among the four Covid-19 variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest outbreak.

The highly contagious mutation is surging through Asia, with record numbers of infections in Australia and South Korea, prompting some countries to tighten curbs and others to hasten vaccination.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, it tested 56,965 samples on Saturday, receiving back a positivity rate of 8.82 percent.

The latest figures also showed that 62 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Pakistan to 23,422. With infection numbers beginning to rise again, the government has ramped up its vaccination efforts. Health experts say it was too early to see any positive impact from the vaccinations because so many had taken place so recently.

The government has offered a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 24.08 million people, or 9.1 percent of the total population. Those involved in the programme say refusal rates have been relatively low.

Public health experts said there was now a case that the vaccination should be rolled out faster in hotspot areas after a research released over the weekend suggested it could cut transmission of the virus by two-thirds.

Late on Saturday, the Punjab government announced targetted restrictions in 13 neighbourhoods of Lahore after recording an uptick in the transmission rate.

PROOF OF VACCINE:

Effective today, the government banned staff from entering public offices, schools, restaurants, transport and shopping malls without vaccination certificates.

The certificate will also be required for all air passengers and crew, said Umar, who heads the NCOC, earlier this week.

He said the certificate would be required for air travel and school staff from August 1 and from the end of August for employees of malls, restaurants, public transport and public sector offices.

Students aged above 18 will also be required to be vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated you can’t go to teach at schools and colleges from August 1,” Umar said.

With additional input from Reuters