BCCI responds to Gibbs, PCB over allegations of threatening KPL

Board of Control for Cricket in India has asserted that it is within its rights to act in a manner that was best for the cricketing ecosystem in response to the allegations levelled by the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as by former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs, wherein the latter claimed that the BCCI was trying to prevent him from playing the Kashmir Premier League, 2021.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs on Saturday tweeted that the BCCI had warned him against featuring in the event.

“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous,” he said on Twitter.

Responding to Gibbs and other complaints, a BCCI official told Indian news agency ANI: “While one can neither confirm nor deny the veracity of the statement made by a former player who has figured in a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation into match-fixing earlier, the PCB must understand that even if Gibb’s statement is assumed to be true, the BCCI would be well within their rights to take decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in India.

“The fact that the Indian cricketing ecosystem is the most sought after for cricketing opportunities globally, should not be envied by the PCB.”

On Saturday, the reports of BCCI’s warnings to former international cricketers against taking part in KPL sparked massive criticism in Pakistan.

The first edition of the league is scheduled to commence from August 6 in Muzaffarabad.

Reports emerged on late Friday that BCCI was coercing other boards to direct their players not to participate in the KPL.

Former Pakistan cricket great Rashid Latif was the first to claim that BCCI was sending warnings to cricket boards over allowing their players to participate in KPL.

“The @BCCI is warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in KPL,” he said on his Twitter handle.

The organisers of the event also confirmed that they had received news regarding Indian threats to foreign players.

“We’ve received news from different sources that there were some problems with regard to our foreign players. We were also told by a couple of our foreign agents [that there were some issues]. They also sent us an email, which has the detail of [their] entire communication [with the foreign players],” Arif Malik, the chairman of KPL said in a video message.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while commenting on the BCCI attitude said that it was not the first time that the Modi’s government had sacrificed cricket for its damned politics.

“The pressure on Herschelle Gibbs not to take part in the Kashmir [Premier] League is a continuation of this old practice. Such tactics would only benefit the Kashmir movement instead of weakening it,” he said on Twitter.

Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem also took to Twitter on the issue, saying, “After decades of atrocities in Kashmir, India is now promoting its hatred and prejudice in sports as well. KPL is reality, it will happen and we are ready to welcome all our guests.”

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi also strongly reacted to the Indian attitude and said India’s hegemonic designs were exposed again.

“Indian @BCCI coerced Cricketers from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka to prevent them from [email protected]_20. India also threatened players on their ‘safety’. This is the worst case of politicisation of #Cricket after #BIG3 hijack of cricket,” he said on his Twitter account.

Foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on the development said India’s politicisation of cricket could not be condemned enough.

“Depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share [a] dressing room with big names in cricket is unfortunate and regrettable,” he tweeted.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza while slamming India approach tweeted: “Sports should be above politics and should transcend borders. Sports will achieve peace and will promote local talent tourism. @hershybru [Herschelle Gibbs] should be allowed to play, hope some sense prevails.”

“Modi’s fascist regime in India has completely lost it. Politicising Cricket. Blackmailing people. India should give freedom to the innocent people in IOK. In AJK, KPL will happen InshaAllah. People in AJK will enjoy cricket with freedom,” Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan tweeted while reacting on the issue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board also expressed its displeasure over reports that the BCCI had called multiple ICC Members and forced them to withdraw their retired cricketers from the KPL.

The PCB believes the BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game by interfering in the internal affairs of the ICC Members as the KPL has been approved by the PCB.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the Kashmir Premier League, further threatening they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work.

“Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored.

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter,” the PCB said in a media statement.

In this regard, the BCCI official said the PCB was “confused” and that allowing or disallowing anyone from playing cricket in India was “purely an internal matter” and no different than the restriction on Pakistani-origin players from participating in the Indian Premier League.

On the PCB’s intent to take up the issue with the ICC, ANI quoted the official as saying: “They are welcome to raise the matter at the ICC and one can understand where this is coming from but the question that they need to ask themselves is whether it is on account of government interference in their working since the prime minister of Pakistan is officially their patron as per their own constitution. It is time to consider whether this issue also ought to be raised at the ICC.”

With additional input from APP